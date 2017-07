Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was nine years ago today that Twinsburg Police Officer Josh Miktarian was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Today, a Northeast Ohio man, who was touched by the tragedy, paid tribute to the officer.

Bob Votruba, 62, is on a mission to make sure that people in our area reflect on the sacrifice made by Officer Miktarian.

