It’s National French Fry Day! Here’s where to get deals and freebies

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mmm…it’s National French Fry Day!

The exact origin of the yummy snack isn’t clear — but the earliest known reference to French friend potatoes occurs in the English work, “Cookery for Maids of All Work” published in 1856.

Some believe the term French fries came not from France, but from Belgium during the first World War, after American soldiers tried the delicacy in the then-French speaking country.

To celebrate, restaurants are offering freebies and sweet deals for our favorite salty treat. Check out our list below.

**Offers are good only at participating locations. Check with your location first**

— Arby’s: Get a free small fries and a drink with the purchase of a brown sugar bacon sandwich

— BurgerFi: Get a free fries when you purchase any hot dog or burger

— Dairy Queen: Participating restaurants are offering $1 small fries

— Houlihan’s: Enjoy bottomless Parmesan frites and regular fries all day at participating locations.

— Meatheads: Get bottomless fries for $2 with any purchase

— Wingstop: Sign up for Wingstop’s EClub and get a free large fries

