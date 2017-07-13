How to score a new, free drink from Starbucks Friday…

Free?!

That’s right. Starbucks is handing out its newest drink at no cost to customers Friday.

The chain is introducing its new Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions. They contain tea, fruit and botanical blends and are slightly sweetened with liquid cane sugar.

They’re made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, and there are 45 calories in a Grande-sized beverage.

The flavors are pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea and strawberry green tea, and they’ll be available year-round.

Customers can get a tall, 12-ounce drink between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

