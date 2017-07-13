Fox 8 Jukebox: Alexis Antes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Singer/songwriter Alexis Antes has been hard at work on new music and is ready to release a brand new CD called '13'. The talented artist shared samples of her news songs in the Fox 8 studio.

Alexis is Cleveland based and was a founding member of the popular local 90's band Odd Girl Out. She continued as a solo artist and has performed with nationally known acts such as Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow and James Taylor.

Click here to learn more about Alexis Antes and see her upcoming show schedule.

