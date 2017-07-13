Former President Jimmy Carter collapses at Habitat site, says he is ‘going to be OK’

WINNIPEG — Former President Jimmy Carter, 92, reportedly collapsed at a Habitat for Humanity site in Winnipeg Thursday morning.

WXIA reports that a Habitat for Humanity spokesman confirmed the collapse and emphasized that Carter is “going to be OK.”

Paramedics and firefighters reportedly responded, and Carter was being taken to St. Boniface Hospital.

A statement sent to WXIA from Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said:

“President Carter was dehydrated working in the hot sun. President Carter told us he is okay and is being taken offsite for observation. He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building.”

Carter is a long-time supporter of Habitat for Humanity.

