Couple adopts 7 brothers and sisters to keep them all together

MARIANNA, Fla. — When they saw a story about seven children separated by different foster homes, a couple in Florida knew what they had to do.

DaShoan and Sofia Olds adopted the brothers and sisters to keep them all together.

“It was a done deal from the day we saw the story,” Sofia told WJHG. “Before we even met them, it was a done deal. When I saw that picture, it was a done deal for me, honestly. We looked at each other and said, ‘we’ve got to do this. It’s time. There’s no maybe, we have to do this.’”

She continued by saying they were “the children she was meant to mother.”

The children’s representative and adoption specialist told ABC News the kids faced personal challenges in their first household, then spent two years in foster care.

The adoption of the kids — Necia, 12; Eric, 10; Erica, 10; Zavian, 9; Dava, 8; Keyon, 5; and Reggie, 4 — will reportedly become official in September.