It’s the dog days of summer — and that means your air conditioner is likely working overtime.

Consumer Reports and Energy Star teamed up to find the optimal temperature for cooling and energy efficiency.

They found the coolest you should keep your house is 78 degrees.

If you’re out of the house, they recommend turning it up to 85 degrees.

And for sleeping — set it to 82 degrees.

Consumer Reports says you’ll save 3 percent on your air conditioning bill for every degree you raise the temperature.

