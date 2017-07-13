Cleveland Division of FBI recruiting new special agents

CLEVELAND – The FBI is turning to you for some help.

This time, they don’t need assistance with a case, but need help finding new agents to solve crimes.

“We are doing a big recruit push for special agents,” said FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson.

So if you are looking to begin a career or start a new one, now is a great time. On Monday, the Cleveland Division of the FBI is having a recruiting event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Anyone interested must preregister at Clevelandapplicants@fbi.gov. The qualifications for Special Agent are listed on the FBI website, www.fbi.gov or www.fbijobs.gov.

The three major qualifications are a four-year college degree with three years of professional work experience and have to be at least 23 and no older than 36.

Anderson stresses that new applicants do not have to have a law enforcement background.

“We are looking for people from all walks of life,” Anderson said.