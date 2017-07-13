Cleveland Chain Reaction: Meet the first 5 finalists

Cleveland Chain Reaction is ramping up with the first batch of local businesses hoping for a chance at setting up shop in Cleveland’s Slavic Village.

Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton and the team of local investors gave five entrepreneurs the chance to make their pitch for why they should be chosen.

We’ll meet the remaining five businesses on Monday. Then Fox 8 viewers will get a chance to start voting for their favorites.

Five of the ten businesses will be chosen to set-up shop with a minimum of $130,000 each from the investors.

Voting will start Monday. While the vote won’t decide the ultimate the winners, it will be considered by the investors as they make their decisions.

Here are the first five finalists:

DistinctCLE

Inca Tea

Sides to go! BBQ

Lina Wines

Metro Croissants

