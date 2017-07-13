× Cleveland Browns single-game tickets now on sale

BEREA, Ohio– Cleveland Browns single-game tickets went on sale Thursday morning.

The Browns kick off the 2017 regular season against the Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 10. In Week 8, the brown and orange travel to London for a match-up with the Vikings.

For more information about ticket sales, click here.

Week 1: Sept. 10 Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 17 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 24 at Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 1 Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 8 New York Jets 1 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 15 at Houston Texans 1 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 22 Tennessee Titans 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 29 Minnesota Vikings in London 9:30 a.m.

Week 9: Nov. 5 BYE

Week 10: Nov. 12 at Detroit Lions 1 p.m.

Week 11: Nov. 19 Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m.

Week 14: Dec. 10 Green Bay Packers 1 p.m.

Week 15: Dec. 17 Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 24 at Chicago Bears 1 p.m.

Week 17: Dec. 31 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m.

