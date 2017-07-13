Cell phone store in Euclid robbed at gunpoint

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid Police Department is asking for information after a cell phone store was robbed at gunpoint.

Two men walked into the Metro PCS on East 185th Street at about 6:30 p.m. on July 8. Euclid police said the suspects robbed the sales clerk and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The worked was not injured.

On Thursday, investigators released photos of the two men, who are wanted for aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery or who recognizes the suspects is urged to call the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.