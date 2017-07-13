Canton police body cam shows what happened during officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- Chrissy Spencer says she was sitting on the steps of her front porch in the predawn hours Wednesday when she heard the squeal of car brakes from a nearby intersection.

That's when she saw a police officer jump out of a car and a man running toward her.

"He ran to right here; he seen me and I slowly scooted back and I started crying because I seen a gun in his hand," said Spencer.

Police say the pursuit started a few blocks away at the intersection of 11th and Worley Northwest at almost 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers reportedly approached a small group of people they described as "suspicious" at the intersection and one of them started to run.

That person is identified as Jashaun Makik Nickol.

"The officer exited his vehicle, engaged in a foot chase at which time he observed the suspect with the firearm and our current facts indicate the subject pointed the firearm at the officer," said Canton Police Captain David Kurzinsky.

When Nickol got to Spencer's home she says he ran into her yard and tried jumping a fence.

A police body camera then captures as many as nine gunshots being fired by the officer, one of them hitting Nickol in the leg.

Officers are then heard yelling forNickol to get down on the ground.

Moments later, he complies and officers learn he had been shot in the leg.

"It is a split-second decision that the officer has to make. He doesn't have time to go over it and review it and slow it down or frame by frame; he has to make that decision right then, at that split-second," said Kurzinsky.

Police on Thursday say the entire incident remains under investigation as they continue to talk with witnesses and other officers who were there.

But Canton Police Chief Bruce Lauver agrees the decision to use deadly force is one that has to be made in a split-second.

"We train for that as extensively as within; we use reality-based training, situational-type training, but, yes, at the point where someone points a weapon at you, I think it's inherent that you definitely believe you are at risk of death or serious physical harm; so, yes, you have to make that split-second decision whether to fire or not fire," said Lauver.

Lauver referred to an incident where a Columbus police officer had been shot and killed by a man who fired at him while he was also being pursued in a foot chase.

"What I have been briefed on so far-- when an individual engages you with a firearm it is an appropriate response for yourself to use deadly force," said Lauver.

Nickol was treated and released at a local hospital and was taken to the Stark County Jail where he now faces charges that include carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

Exactly why officers first approached the small crowd and why they considered them "suspicious" is part of their investigation.

Chief Lauver says, to his knowledge, the officer who fired the shots has a good record with the department and has not been involved in any deadly force incident before now.

40.798947 -81.378447