Authorities ask for help locating missing Lorain County teen

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Lorain County are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who went missing Wednesday night.

Ja’aire J. Bridges was last seen at his home at around 9 p.m., and his parents are concerned for his safety. He could be in the area of The Marshalls or Leavitt Homes.

Authorities ask anyone who knows where the teen is to call Lorain police at 440-204-2100. If anyone has information that may help locate him, they should call Detective Dougherty at 440-204-2105 or email him at john_dougherty@cityoflorain.org.