81-year-old man shot in the chest during Euclid carjacking

EUCLID, Ohio– A 81-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking in Euclid on Monday.

It happened at about 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office on Euclid Avenue near East 214th Street.

Euclid police said an 18-year-old from Sandusky shot the victim and fled on foot. Officers arrested him after a short manhunt.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where police said he is in stable condition.

The suspect, whose name was not released by Euclid police, was charged with attempted murder.