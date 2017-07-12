Watch: Man plays ‘Taps’ on side of highway to honor 16 service members lost in military plane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. -- A man was recorded playing a beautiful rendition of Taps at the side of a highway in Mississippi, where 16 service members died in a plane crash.

WJTV reports that David Weeks said he wanted to honor the 16 people who lost their lives.

“These men and women join the service not for their own benefit but for the benefit of our country,” he said. “They make the sacrifices willing to lay everything on the line.”

The Marine Corps airplane crashed in Leflore County on Monday. All 16 victims were on the plane, and there were no survivors.

The aircraft was a KC-130, one of the most extensively used planes in the military.

Read more here.

33.527443 -90.374835