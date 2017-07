Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throw the ultimate backyard barbecue at someone else's house! Pogie's Catering in Amherst has opened The Clubhouse, where you can enjoy all your Pogie favorites (lemon chicken, steak fries, clam bakes and more).

Pogie's Catering

409 Oaknoll Dr.

Amherst, Ohio 44001

440.864.7004

www.facebook.com/PogiesCatering

www.pogiescatering.com