Suspect arrested in murder of man playing basketball in Cleveland park

CLEVELAND– The U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in the murder of a man in a Cleveland park.

Aramis Roey, 27, was playing basketball with his nephews at Gawron Park, on Harvard Avenue, on June 15. He tried to break up a fight, but the suspect shot him twice, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Roey died of his injuries at the scene, as the shooting sent people running for cover.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested Lawrence Harris on Lipton Avenue in Cleveland for Roey’s death.

“This was a senseless killing and our task force acted quickly on the information we had to safely arrest this dangerous individual and get him off our streets,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release on Wednesday.

41.449077 -81.587507