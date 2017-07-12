North Ridgeville residents urged to be on alert as search for armed robbery suspect continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one armed robbery suspect is in custody, but the search for the second suspect will continue later Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old was captured early Wednesday morning. Another suspect ran into a heavily wooded area, Lt. Carlos Smith, Ohio State Highway Patrol Elyria post, told Fox 8.

Late Tuesday, the North Ridgeville Police Department asked residents to stay in their homes as they searched for the suspects. Residents were urged to use caution as they went about their days on Wednesday.

Lt. Smith told Fox 8 this started around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night with an armed robbery at the Subway at E. 106th St. and Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police pursued the suspects into North Ridgeville. They were driving a stolen Mercedes. The chase ended when police used stop sticks. The two men jumped out of the vehicle near Route 83 and Chestnut Ridge Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Lorain County Sheriff's Office continue their search for the remaining suspect.

Anyone with information should call 911.