New Blaze Pizza in Mentor giving away free pizzas today!

MENTOR, Ohio — The new LeBron James-backed Blaze Pizza location in Mentor is giving out free pizzas all day Wednesday.

The 9571 Mentor Ave. pizza shop opened to the public on Tuesday.

Wednesday, they are hosting the Free Pizza Day event from through 9 p.m.

Anyone who ‘likes’ Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch pizza with any toppings.

Blaze Pizza shops specialize in build-your-own pizzas. Customers move through the line and pick their own toppings before the store’s “pizzasmiths” cook their 11-inch personal pizza in under three minutes.

James was an original investor in Blaze Pizza in 2012. According to Yahoo! Finance, the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward dropped his endorsement deal with McDonald’s to play a bigger role with the pizza company’s marketing campaign.

