More tickets released for Billy Joel's show in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Live Nation released more tickets to Billy Joel’s previously sold-out show at Progressive Field.

A limited amount of tickets for the Piano Man are now available online at indians.com/billyjoel, Live Nation said on Wednesday.

The concert is Friday at the home of the Cleveland Indians. Seats range in price from $49.50 to $139.50. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness is the opening act.