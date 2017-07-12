Missing: Darryl Wright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Darryl Wright, 17, hasn't been seen since July 5. He was last seen wearing a gray and red hoodie, black shorts and tennis shoes.

That day, Darryl was on Biltmore Avenue in Cleveland. He is 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call Detective Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5418.

