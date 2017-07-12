Man found guilty in shooting death of 3-year-old Major Howard to be sentenced

A jury last month found 24-year-old Donnell Lindsey guilty in the Sept. 15, 2015, shooting that killed 3-year-old Major Howard and injured a woman. The boy and the woman were in a parked car when a car full of men drove by and fired on gang members gathered for a nearby vigil.

Lindsey was later arrested in Georgia, tracked down by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They said he was hiding out there with someone he knows from Cleveland.

Howard’s family spent months passing out fliers and trying to help police find his killer.

Lindsey also was found guilty on charges that include attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and arson.

Lindsey could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison at his July 12 sentencing.

