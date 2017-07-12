Jose Ramirez makes Indians proud during All-Star appearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI-- The Cleveland Indians made their presence known at the 2017 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Jose Ramirez started at third base for the American League. He went 2 for 2 with a stolen base in his All-Star debut. In true Ramirez fashion, his helmet went flying.

Outfielder Michael Brantley singled in the eighth. Reliever Andrew Miller came to the mound in the 10th, helping the AL to a 2-1 victory.

FOX 8's John Telich was in Miami for all the All-Star action. Watch the video above for some highlights from his trip.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here