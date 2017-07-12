It’s Cleveland Metroparks’ centennial! Tag along with Kenny as he checks out 100 miles of area bike trails

CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year marks the Cleveland Metroparks’ 100th birthday.

To celebrate, our Kenny Crumpton will bike 100 miles on the shared-use, paved, all-purpose trails that span throughout the Cleveland Metroparks during five 20-mile rides.

**Check out maps of the full route, along with each 20-mile segment in the photo gallery above**

It all starts Wednesday at the Emerald Necklace Marina, 1500 Cleveland MetroPark Drive, Lakewood, traveling to Berea Falls Scenic Overlook and the Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation, ending at Royalview Lane.

The different segments of the ride will showcase the APT trail, the Metroparks’ mountain biking trails and amenities provided for cyclists, along with several attractions cyclists can see along the trails.

The five rides will take place over the course of the summer.

