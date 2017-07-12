How to stay safe: flash flood watch in effect for northeast Ohio through Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - With the ground already saturated, the thunderstorms that arrive overnight and early Thursday morning may very well result in flooding.

The entire Fox 8 viewing area is under a flash flood watch through Friday morning. Click here for details.

What is the best way to react when storms are heading our way? We have some important tips for you in our Severe Weather Guide. Click here to keep yourself and your family safe.

When facing a flood, Turn Around Don’t Drown: The National Weather Service reports that more deaths happen every year due to flooding than any other weather-related hazard. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of all flood-related drownings happen when a vehicle is driven into flood waters.

Many residents of northeast Ohio heard the forecast and relived the horror of the last set of storms that flooded their homes. Fox 8's Melissa Reid talked with some of them ahead of the storms.

Here's a look at when you can expect the storms to start moving in: