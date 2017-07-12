Fox Recipe Box: Crab Cakes with Watermelon Relish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Are you wild about watermelon? Stefanie Paganini is and she shared one of her favorite watermelon recipes with Fox 8's Wayne Dawson.

In this recipe you use a part of the watermelon you may never has tasted before, but it creates a delicious relish that pairs perfectly with crab cakes.

Click here to learn more Stefanie's upcoming class 'Wild About Watermelon' and other classes offered at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland.

Crab Cakes

Yield: 8 Crab Cakes

1 1/2 cup bread crumbs

3 eggs, large, beaten

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 Tbsp. parsley, chopped

1/2 cup scallions, chopped

1 tsp. Old Bay Seasoning

1 tsp. paprika

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 lb. crab meat, lump, cleaned

Vegetable oil, as needed

In a large mixing bowl, combine breadcrumbs with the eggs, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, scallions, corn, Old Bay seasoning and paprika. Mix well to combine ingredients. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Add crab meat to mixing bowl. Fold lightly to avoid breaking up the lumps of shellfish.

Cook a small amount of the crab cake mixture to taste for seasoning. If needed, adjust seasoning before proceeding.

Divide the crab cake mixture into 8 equal portions and form into plump patties. Coat each crab cake with breadcrumbs. Refrigerate until ready to cook.

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add vegetable oil sufficient for pan frying. Fry the crab cakes until golden brown. Remove from skillet and drain on paper towels.

Watermelon Relish

5 cups shredded watermelon rind

1 1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup rice wine vinegar

1 1/2 tablespoons dry mustard

2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 Tablespoon fresh ginger, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

Remove green skin from watermelon rind. Shred the white rind of watermelon to get 5 cups

Bring water to a boil in a large non-reactive saucepan. Blanch watermelon rind to soften, approximately 4 minutes. Remove and strain out water. Return watermelon to the pan. Add remaining ingredients to pan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, stirring constantly until thickened, approximately 25 minutes. Let mixture cool completely before serving.