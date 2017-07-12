× David’s Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri Sauce

Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri Sauce

2 lb shrimp 16-20 size or bigger (I used argentine red shrimp)

¼ C. olive oil

Chimichurri sauce

½ C. Olive oil

3 tbs red wine vinegar

2 garlic cloves smashed

½ C. cilantro packed tight

½ C. parsley packed tight

¼ – ½ tsp red pepper flakes

Juice of 1 lime

Place all of the chimichurri sauce ingredients into a food processor or blender. Pulse until blended together and sauce is smooth. Set aside.

Toss the shrimp with the ¼ c. of olive oil and season with a little salt. Grill about 2 minutes per side. Bigger shrimp will take a little longer. Arrange on a plate and drizzle with sauce.

Enjoy!