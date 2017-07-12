David’s Grilled Shrimp with Chimichurri Sauce
2 lb shrimp 16-20 size or bigger (I used argentine red shrimp)
¼ C. olive oil
Chimichurri sauce
½ C. Olive oil
3 tbs red wine vinegar
2 garlic cloves smashed
½ C. cilantro packed tight
½ C. parsley packed tight
¼ – ½ tsp red pepper flakes
Juice of 1 lime
Place all of the chimichurri sauce ingredients into a food processor or blender. Pulse until blended together and sauce is smooth. Set aside.
Toss the shrimp with the ¼ c. of olive oil and season with a little salt. Grill about 2 minutes per side. Bigger shrimp will take a little longer. Arrange on a plate and drizzle with sauce.
Enjoy!