Chief: No working smoke detectors in home where woman, granddaughter died in fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of Fire confirmed to Fox 8 that two people were killed in an early morning house fire.

The fire happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Granton Avenue.

Chief Angelo Calvillo said a woman, 60, and her 8-year-old granddaughter were killed in the fire. Their identifies were not released early Wednesday.

Calvillo said firefighters pulled the victims from the fire and tried to resuscitate them. They were taken to nearby hospitals were they were pronounced dead.

“The fire was on the first floor,” Calvillo said. “It’s still under investigation.”

“There were smoke detectors in the home,” Calvillo said. “But it appears they were not working smoke detectors.”

“That’s another message we want to get across to everybody. If you have a smoke alarm at home, test and check that smoke alarm monthly. Make sure that battery is in place to save your life,” Calvillo said.

Cleveland firefighters responded to another fatal fire over the weekend.

Calvillo said the fire department and Red Cross will be going out in the Cleveland neighborhoods to inform residents of the importance of smoke detectors.

“We can provide that smoke detector for you for free,” Calvillo said.

“The outcomes are always different when the smoke detectors are working,” the chief said when asked if the woman and her granddaughter might have survived if the house had working smoke detectors.

