Cedar Point extends BOGO ticket sale

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Point is extending its Christmas in July ticket sale.

Right now, roller coaster fans can buy one admission for $67 and get another for free. Tickets are valid from July 15 to July 31.

The deal was originally slated to end at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, but will now last until Thursday morning. Go to cedarpoint.com to buy.

Cedar Point is home to 70 rides, including 17 roller coasters. This year, it opened the newly-remodeled Cedar Point Shores Water Park.

More stories on Cedar Point here