× Canton officers shoot suspect who pointed gun at police, department says

CANTON, Ohio– Officers shot a suspect who pointed a gun at them early Wednesday morning, the Canton Police Department said.

Officers stopped a group of suspicious men at 11th Street and Worley Avenue Northwest just before 2 a.m.

One man ran so officers chased him to 12th Street and Richard Place. Police said the suspect, identified as Jashaun Malik Nickol, pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers as he was fleeing.

Police fired at Nickol, 18, and hit him in the leg.

He was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was released and booked into the Stark County Jail.