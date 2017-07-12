× Both suspects now in custody in robbery, chase that ended in manhunt

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A second suspect wanted for an armed robbery in Cleveland, that ended in a manhunt, is in custody.

Police told Fox 8 this started around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night with a robbery at the Subway at E. 106th St. and Lorain Ave.

Two teens were believed to be responsible for the hold-up.

They took off in a stolen Mercedes and led police on a chase. The two jumped out of the car and ran into the woods in North Ridgeville after stop sticks were used.

A 17-year-old was arrested around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Now, the other teen has been taken into custody.

