‘What the heck?!’ Wife uses baseball card to tell husband she’s going to save his life in emotional viral video

TENNESSEE — A couple in Tennessee is embracing a bond that goes well beyond marriage.

Wife Heather Winfree will be saving her husband’s life, and broke the news to him in a touching video that has since gone viral.

Steve Winfree was diagnosed with kidney disease at the age of 18. Doctors told his parents he wouldn’t live to 30.

So this big moment was 14 years in the making, and Heather delivered the big announcement to him in the form of a baseball card.

Steve Winfree is an avid card collector, and in the video, he eagerly looks through a pile of cards Heather hands him. She mixed in a custom-made card, however, with his image and a special message — that she was a match and would be giving him her kidney.

“Half of my life almost, I’ve been sick. And…. preparing myself, that even though I’m getting a transplant– it’s not a cure, it’s a treatment. life after transplant still not easy,” he said.

The couple hopes to have the surgery at the end of this month.

And they are hoping their viral video will help those waiting for a kidney realize that miracles do happen.

Read more here.