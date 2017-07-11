Uniontown shows support for officer shot during domestic violence call

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONTOWN, OH - As a Stark County officer lays in an Akron hospital bed recovering from several gunshot wounds, the community he serves is letting him know how much they care.

"I'm proud to live in this community," said Kelli Viscounte of River Tree Lake Church in Uniontown. "I've lived here a long time and they never cease to amaze me in their ability to respond quickly and with love and grace."

The church, with approval from Uniontown Police, has established a fund for the family of Sgt. David White, who was shot four times late Sunday while responding to a domestic violence call. The man who shot at police, Ryan Probst, 28, was killed at the scene.

"You never want to hear it especially when it hits this close to home," said Uniontown Police Sgt. Mike Batchik. "He's somebody that we've all worked with for a very long time in a community we absolutely love it's just it's hard for us to handle."

Police say the sergeant has more procedures that need to be done and the road to recovery will be a long process. Officers want the community to know how much the cards, flowers and donated food have lifted their spirits.

"The support has been amazing," said Sgt. Batchik. "It's been tough emotionally and especially since this is most of our hometowns, we all live here, now it's great to see the community come together in times of adversity."

