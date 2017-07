CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two women charged in the murder of a transgender woman are scheduled to make their first court appearance Tuesday.

Cleveland police arrested Heidi Krudy, 30, and Michelle Cole, 29, Monday. They face charges of aggravated murder.

Police found the body of Brandi Bledsoe, 32, in a driveway on Drexel Avenue in October.

She suffered head trauma.

Police have not released a motive for the murder.

