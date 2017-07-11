Tito, is that you? AL All-Stars show off hilarious stand-in for Terry Francona

MIAMI — Indians manager Terry Francona missed tonight’s All-Star Game because he’s still recovering from a heart procedure he underwent at the Cleveland Clinic earlier this week.

But, that doesn’t mean he didn’t make an appearance.

While still in the locker room, the American League players were greeted with a cardboard cutout of Francona, who was shirtless, and … well, it probably wasn’t his body.

Terry Francona couldn't make it to the #ASG but Brad Mills made sure he was there anyway. Get well soon, Tito! https://t.co/cqq2AcpO4E — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

His longtime friend and Indians bench coach Brad Mills was behind the gag, saying, “We wanted to bring T in.”

Francona is expected to resume managing duties with the Tribe on July 14.

