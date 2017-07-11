Go
Search
Watch Now:
Noon Newscast
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
78°
Low
70°
High
83°
Akron/Canton
79°
Low
70°
High
83°
See complete forecast
Teenage Entrepreneur’s Special Chimichurri Sauce
Posted 12:20 pm, July 11, 2017, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
CP’s Chimichurri
cpschimichurri@gmail.com
THE RIZZO SHOW
SUNDAY 11PM
Unscripted. Uncensored.
Popular
Cedar Point offering BOGO admission – but just for a few days
Elderly woman flashes stunned crowd at Dodger Stadium
‘Very few tears will be shed:’ Woman’s brutal obituary goes viral
Driver killed after car crashes into utility poles, building
Latest News
NYC mayor at officer’s funeral: ‘We must help our police’
Driver, children help honor nurse who saved girl’s life at car accident scene
Teenage Entrepreneur’s Special Chimichurri Sauce
The Key To Understanding Herbs
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: July 11, 2017
News
Cleveland FBI event on National Missing Children’s Day canceled
New Day Cleveland
April 25, 2017
Health
News
Life-saving lung transplant allows man to walk his daughter down the aisle
News
Rock Hall announces new summer hours, rockin’ deals
News
One granted wish leads to second dream come true for boy with inoperable brain tumor
News
Woman receives citizen’s award in Cleveland for truly inspiring story
News
Some secrets of Severance Hall, home of The Cleveland Orchestra
News
Superman soars to Cleveland Public Library for special exhibit
Entertainment
News
Missing teen daughter of actor Donal Logue found safe
News
I-Team: Crime scene investigator shows up in middle of night, 36 hours after crime
Morning Show
Recipe Box
Fox Recipe Box: Hawaiian Beef Kabobs
Morning Show
News
Recipe Box
Fox Recipe Box: Grilled Pork Chops with Peaches and Bourbon Glaze
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.