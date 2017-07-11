So sweet! Little girl gives lemonade stand money to Parma Animal Shelter

PARMA, Ohio — How sweet is this? The Parma Animal Shelter is thanking a little girl for the wonderful thing she did.

They said Jenica held a lemonade stand and raised $23. She gave all the money to the shelter to help animals.

The animal shelter wrote on Facebook, “We are so grateful to have the help of awesome kids like you!”

**Is your child setting up a lemonade stand for a great cause? If so, and you would like to let us know about it, you can email the details to tips@fox8.com, and be sure to include a contact number.**