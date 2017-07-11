Pope Francis names new bishop for Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Pope Francis has named Bishop Nelson J. Perez as the bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.

Perez was previously auxiliary bishop of Rockville Centre, New York, according to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

A press conference has been set for 9 a.m. to discuss the decision.

Former Bishop Richard Lennon last year was granted early retirement due to ongoing health challenges.

The pope appointed Toledo Bishop Daniel Edward Thomas as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland to replace Lennon until a permanent appointment was made.

Bishop-designate Perez will be installed as the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland at a Solemn Mass on Sept. 5 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland.

