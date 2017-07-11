Police warn about scams targeting neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio – It seems to be happening more and more.

Police say over the past few months they have been receiving several calls about people posing as repair workers, or city employees, who try to gain access to homes.

“They act as if they are there for some legitimate reason but their intent is to steal,” said Sgt. Dennis Bergansky, of the Bedford Police Department.

Priscilla Pointer-Hicks, of Maple Heights, said she thought something was strange when a man came to her door last Saturday afternoon saying he needed to check her home security system.

“I said 'no I am sorry you can’t come in',” Pointer-Hicks said. “Then he started getting aggressive with me about getting access to my house.”

The man finally left after she said she was calling the company to check.

“When I did call they told me they would not send someone to my house without calling me first and that is exactly what I thought,” Pointer-Hicks said.

Bergansky said if someone comes to your home and you are not sure if they have a legitimate reason to be there, then call police.

“Call as soon as you can so we have a better chance of tracking them down,” Bergansky said. “Sometimes people wait, but by that time they are gone, doing the same thing in another area.”