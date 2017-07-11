Photos: the abandoned and silent Chippewa Lake, Enchanted Forest amusement parks

Local photographer, Seph Lawless  has taken us through the now abandoned property that was once Geauga Lake Amusement Park in Aurora, Ohio.

Now he is giving us all a similar look at two other Ohio amusement parks that are now silent: Chippewa Lake in Medina County which was open from 1898-1969, and The Enchanted Forest Playground in Toledo, open from 2000-2005.

Along with Geauga Lake, the parks are featured in Lawless’ upcoming book, Abandoned: Hauntingly Beautiful Deserted Theme Parks. The book comes out in October, but Seph gave us a chance to see some of the photos ahead of time.

Chippewa Lake is one of the oldest abandoned parks Lawless has ever visited. He says it has a “spooky, Scooby Doo kind of atmosphere” and that “Everything is grey here. Everything is dead.”

Seph remembers visiting the Enchanted Forest park as a child, and laments the fact that “Years later, I’m here inside the broken remnants of this abandoned amusement park…”

 

Geauga Lake, from a story we did earlier on Seph’s work:

