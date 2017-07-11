North Ridgeville police searching for robbery suspects, ask residents to stay inside

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — The North Ridgeville Police Department is asking residents to stay in their homes as they search for two robbery suspects, who are believed to be armed.

The department posted on its Facebook page that the incident started with Cleveland police, who were pursuing a stolen car from their city Tuesday night. The chase ended at Chestnut Ridge and SR 83, where the suspects bailed.

North Ridgeville police say they have K-9 teams searching that area, and urge residents to stay inside so the dogs can properly do their jobs.

Law enforcement sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that Cleveland police have requested a helicopter to aid North Ridgeville police. North Olmsted police officers are also assisting by searching a wooded area with cameras.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as they become available.