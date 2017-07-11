× MLB Commissioner: no ‘dramatic developments’ regarding Chief Wahoo before end of season

MIAMI, Florida – No change will be made this season in the Cleveland Indians’ use of the Chief Wahoo logo.

Just after the season started, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said there had been “productive discussions” about transitioning away from the logo. At that time, Manfred said he understands “that particular logo is offensive to some people, and all of us at Major League Baseball understand why.”

Just before Tuesday’s All-Star Game, though, Manfred said:” I think it’s safe to see that you’re not going to see any dramatic developments until we’re through the 2017 season.”

