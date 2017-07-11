Missing: Ashlie Mondie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Ashlie Mondie, 29, hasn't been seen since July 1.

She got into a blue Chrysler with an unknown man on Triskett Avenue in Cleveland.

She was wearing a jean jacket, black leggings and Nike shoes.

She has a tattoo that says Darris on her right leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Van Buren with the Cleveland Police Department 216-623-5518.

