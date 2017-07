Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For seven years, we've come to know and embrace Tribe ace and Cy Young Award winner, Corey Kluber.

For him, the game of baseball is his passion, but it's not his first love; that spot is reserved for his family.

FOX 8's Natalie Herbick sat down with Corey and his wife; she says his family makes this great man even better.

