Man threatens to shoot bank workers before making off with cash

STOW, Ohio — Stow police are searching for the man accused of robbing a bank after threatening to shoot the tellers Saturday afternoon.

According to Stow police, the suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank, 911 Graham Road, at around 12:30 p.m. He then approached the counter and then jumped over it.

No weapon was brandished when he demanded money, but the suspect did threaten to shoot employees. Before he left, he forced them into an office and threatened again to shoot anyone if they didn’t give him the opportunity to get away.

No one was hurt.

The suspect did make off with a small amount of cash.

The man was wearing black pants, black shoes and a black sweatshirt with “Stark State” written on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stow police.