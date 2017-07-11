Grand opening held for new Margaritaville in the Flats

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today is the grand opening at the new Margaritaville in the Flats.

The Caribbean-themed bar and restaurant officially opened to the public during last week’s soft opening, and it joins several other up and coming hot spots like Dante’s Inferno, Backyard Bocce and Thirsty Dog Brewing company, all in the Flats.

The 14,000 square foot property sat vacant for several months after another country music star’s entry into the Flats’ multi-million dollar project fell through.

