I-Team: New video released in case of man who died after drinking at bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive video shedding new light on what happened the night investigators say a man died after getting served alcohol at a local bar while he was already drunk.

The case began nearly three years ago, but there are new developments, and the video has just been released to the I-Team.

At the heart of this, the death of Brandyn Pino. State agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit say he died in a car crash after drinking at Ace’s Depot, a bar in Olmsted Falls.

The video shows Pino getting hauled out of the bar by an employee, and that employee just got convicted and sentenced for doing that. Jonathan Sayre received a fine and probation for a menacing charge. Investigators say the worker had no right to grab Pino by the neck and muscle him out of the bar.

Investigators say the bar kept serving alcohol to Pino when he was already drunk. Then, after-hours, he got into a tussle over another guy’s beer. The video shows that struggle along with Pino getting tossed out. Minutes later, investigators say, Pino got into a car crash and died. State agents found his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Meantime, the I-Team has found state citations against the bar are still pending. Way back when this case began, investigators cited the bar for serving alcohol to someone who was drunk, serving after hours and more. Yet nearly three years after everything happened, there’s been no rulings on those citations.

Tuesday, the I-Team went to Ace’s Depot. A worker checked with management and told us, there was no comment from the bar.

Local agent-in-charge of the Ohio Investigative Unit, Greg Croft, said, “I think we all have a stake in this. All of us with families, or just the motoring public, in general." He added, "We don't want people being served past the point of intoxication and then obviously being thrown out of a bar to either, A) fend for themselves, or, B) get in a vehicle."

Croft expects hearings soon on those citations. He says they could result in the bar getting fined, having its license suspended, or even having its license taken away.

**More on this story, here**