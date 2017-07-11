Free food alert! Entree, beverage, and dessert can be yours this week

If you like free food (and who doesn’t?), this is your lucky week.

A couple of fast food restaurants and a convenience store chain are offering freebies this week that you might want to take advantage of.

7-Eleven is celebrating “7-Eleven Day” by offering free slurpees. Anyone who stops in to a 7-Eleven convenience store on 7/11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. can get a free small slurpee.

*Click here to find a 7-Eleven near you

July 11th is also “Cow Appreciation Day.” That means Chick-fil-A is offering free entrees to anyone who dresses like a cow.

According to the fast food chicken chain, all you have to do is buy or make a cow costume. When you wear it into any Chick-fil-A until 7 p.m., you’ll receive a free entree.

*Click here to find a Chick-fil-A near you

You can finish off your free food and drink with a free dessert from McDonald’s. The fast food chain is offering a free ice cream cone in celebration of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 16th. In order to get a free cone, you have to download the McDonald’s mobile app and redeem the “Free Vanilla Cone” offer.

*Click here to find a McDonald’s near you