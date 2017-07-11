× Family mourns 2-year-old girl after tragic drowning in Lorain

LORAIN- A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of a 2-year-old girl who passed away after a tragic accident.

Lorain police were called to a home in the 2700 block of W.39th Street for an unresponsive toddler around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to the GoFundMe account, the child was playing hide-and-seek and had climbed into the swimming pool.

The child was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital where sadly she passed away.

No foul play is suspected and police continue to investigate.

A Gofund me account has been set up to help the child’s family.