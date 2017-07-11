Driver, children help honor nurse who saved girl’s life at car accident scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- A nurse who helped save a child's life at an accident scene was honored at a Parma City Council meeting Monday night.

Last month, Andrea Delfs was on her way to work at University Hospitals when she saw a car crash on Snow Road in Parma and turned around to help.

One vehicle had crashed into another vehicle, which was carrying six children. Delfs administered CPR on one of the children, helping to save her life. At the time, she said, "It was fate that I was going down that road and saw them.. I was meant to be there."

The City of Parma, along with the driver of the car and the children, are so grateful for what she did that day.

So, on Monday, Delfs received a standing ovation at the city council meeting. She also received many hugs including from the driver of one of the cars involved, and flowers from one of the children.

The city said a Parma rec baseball team was also there to honor her; some of the members were in the vehicle involved in the accident.

The City of Parma posted photos of the special honor on its Facebook page, and said: "Thank you again, Andrea - you inspire us all."

